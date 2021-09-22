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Arizona Maricopa County Board Members have changed the opening from "We the people" to Me, Myself, And, I.
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162 views • September 22, 2021
LEAKED AUDIO: Maricopa County Supervisor Says Board Members Were Scared Audit Would Show They Lost
He also described the "audit" ran by the County itself as being "pretty bullsh*t"
https://nationalfile.com/leaked-audio-maricopa-county-supervisor-says-board-members-were-scared-audit-would-show-they-lost/
He also described the "audit" ran by the County itself as being "pretty bullsh*t"
https://nationalfile.com/leaked-audio-maricopa-county-supervisor-says-board-members-were-scared-audit-would-show-they-lost/
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