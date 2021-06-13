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SW1 - Lesson One - On The Covenant // Star Wars
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225 views • June 13, 2021
SW1 - Lesson One - On The Covenant // Star Wars. This is Star Wars by Nord Davis lesson one. In this lesson we establish the contractual and LEGAL issues associated with the New Testament as a contract between two parties exclusively.
Star Wars: https://www.outpost-of-freedom.com/star_wars/starwars00.htm
Star Wars: https://www.outpost-of-freedom.com/star_wars/starwars00.htm
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