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Truth of Hunter's laptop doesn't matter now 'Papa is the president'
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30 views • April 06, 2021
Hunter Biden was able to write a book "retelling" his infamous laptop story only because his "papa is now the president", according to Sky News host Paul Murray.
"The story that you were not allowed to know during the election - the one that was banned from being able to tell you - is now being retold", he said.
"One that would have given pause to some people to vote... but now it doesn't matter because papa is the president."
"The story that you were not allowed to know during the election - the one that was banned from being able to tell you - is now being retold", he said.
"One that would have given pause to some people to vote... but now it doesn't matter because papa is the president."
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