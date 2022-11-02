White Victims of Black Crime - 0586 - The Miller family massacre - Chisolm is convicted of 3 murders

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Chisolm entered Lewis and Julie’s home and shot them, before burglarizing the home and fleeing. Chisolm attempted to purchase marijuana from Philip using counterfeit money, shooting him 6 times when Philip noticed the money wasn’t real. He then shot at Philip’s 9-year-old granddaughter, striking her in upper thigh, before she fled to her room and locked the door. Chisolm then shot Lori and Vincent.