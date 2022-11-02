White Victims of Black Crime - 0586 - The Miller family massacre - Chisolm is convicted of 3 murders

Chisolm entered Lewis and Julie’s home and shot them, before burglarizing the home and fleeing. Chisolm attempted to purchase marijuana from Philip using counterfeit money, shooting him 6 times when Philip noticed the money wasn’t real. He then shot at Philip’s 9-year-old granddaughter, striking her in upper thigh, before she fled to her room and locked the door. Chisolm then shot Lori and Vincent.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.