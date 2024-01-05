APOCALYPSE - Catholic prophecies call us to PREPARE

The death of Pope Benedict XVI shed new light on the mysterious Garabandal Apparitions, which speak of the end of times: an urgent need for repentance, the coming wrath of God, and the overflowing cup of poison filled by corrupt bishops, priests, and cardinals. Do these warnings coincide with a rare prophecy delivered by St. Francis of Assisi — in which he speaks of the appearance of an apostate anti-pope? These and other prophecies serve as an urgent need for faithful Catholics to remain close to the Church and the Sacraments, pray daily, and prepare for the coming of Christ.

