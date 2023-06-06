X22 REPORT Ep. 3085a - The [CB]/[WEF] Deploy All Assets, Bitcoin Targeted, Their Agenda Is Failing

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3085a - June 5, 2023
The [CB]/[WEF] Deploy All Assets, Bitcoin Targeted, Their Agenda Is Failing
The economy continues to break down and the [CB] and corrupt leaders are taxing the people, the people are going to reach the precipice very soon. The GND is dead all predictions have not come true plus the scientist are corrupt because they are being paid with grants. The [CB] has Bitcoin in their crosshairs.
