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Trump/Biden Debate.
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44 views • September 30, 2020
CHRIS WALLACE WAS THE DEM CANDIDATE AT THE FIRST DEBATE
Biden did not need to show up. Wallace made the debate look as pathetic the Communist version of "Itchy and Scratchy". Never has there EVER been such a outrageous show of media bias. UNBELIEVABLE.
BIDEN socialism
Biden did not need to show up. Wallace made the debate look as pathetic the Communist version of "Itchy and Scratchy". Never has there EVER been such a outrageous show of media bias. UNBELIEVABLE.
BIDEN socialism
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