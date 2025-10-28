BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥 Bill Gates Isn’t a Philanthropist—He’s Part of the Problem 💥
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
41 followers
44 views • 1 day ago

💥 Bill Gates Isn’t a Philanthropist—He’s Part of the Problem 💥


Think Bill Gates is here to help? Think again. People like him see us as nothing more than expendable, while they plan for total control. If that doesn’t make your blood run cold, you need to wake up. We have to stop supporting their rigged systems—quit feeding their corporations with our money.


Instead, support local farmers, barter, and buy directly from people, not corporations. It’s time to band together, stop participating in their corrupt game, and create a system that works for us. We’re waking up, we feel it—it’s time to act.


👉 Want to learn more and join the movement? Comment "COLLAPSE" or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect and start taking action.


#WakeUp #StopTheMadness #SupportLocal #BandTogether #MichaelsGibson

mindcontrolprojectbluebeamhiddenagendasvoiceofgodwakeupnow5gtowers
