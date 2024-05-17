The Truth About 432hz

Is the music you listen to toxic?
A lot of videos have been published over the last few years regarding the tuning of music to 432hz, but what does it mean exactly and why is there so much passion behind it?
Here I explain what it is and why I believe it might be how we should be tuning our music.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.