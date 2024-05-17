Create New Account
The Truth About 432hz
Is the music you listen to toxic?

A lot of videos have been published over the last few years regarding the tuning of music to 432hz, but what does it mean exactly and why is there so much passion behind it?

Here I explain what it is and why I believe it might be how we should be tuning our music.



