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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Bold Front Or Narrow Path.
Proverbs 21:29 (NIV).
29 The wicked put up a bold front,
but the upright give thought to their ways.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked trust their bravado.
The Righteous trust their Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/5n99cjzf
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