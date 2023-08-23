Create New Account
Dr Mihalcea: Covid Vaccines Contain Nanotechnology. They Want To Create Automatons And Total SURVEILLANCE
Published 18 hours ago

Dr Mihalcea: Covid Vaccines Contain Nanotechnology. They Want To Create Automatons And Total SURVEILLANCE 

Dr Ana Mihalcea explains that together with the Australian physician, Dr. David Nixon, who analysed the Pfizer vials, what they saw was self-assembling nanotechnology. She heard the transhumanists, like Yuval Harari, say they wanted to make the soul…

Keywords
total surveillance covid vaccines they want to dr mihalcea contain nanotechnology create automatons and

