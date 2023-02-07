ALERT-8.1 QUAKE KILLS MANY IN TURKEY / 4.4 QUAKE HITS BUFFALO RIGHT AFTER I GAVE WARNING / PLANETX / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 6, 2023

Today is now 2/6/ 23 i usually show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...todays video first off is some BREAKING NEWS- A massive 8.1 earthquake hit Turkey killing and injuring many.. As the quake and the aftershocks from it have been felt in Israel, the middle east, and Europe and Asia... with a large aftershock of a 7.4+ with many more.. the 8.1 they tried downgrading as USGS and other mainstream quake sites do alot to hide the severity of what's happening and the reason its happening... reason being planet x our twin sun the brown dwarf star also known as fiery red dragon of revelation 12/wormwood of revelation 8/ the destroyer in old and new testaments of the bible. Also as I just warned last night on my Facebook post about a possible calamity on the east coast due to a massive sturgeon washing up on east coast USA shores as all ancients knew when big fresh or salt water creatures wash to their shores its usually a warning of a calamity. And as I just warned about it last night now this morning a 4.4-4.5 quake slammed buffalo new York and was felt in eastern Canada... And the planet x/nemesis system causing chaos not only to earth but in all planets and objects within earths solar system...as I just showed days ago mainstream media was saying earths core might be slowing down and stopping and reversing and other articles said earths core did stop and reverse.. and from information I have seen from others tracking the migration of the earths north magnetic pole movement it seems earths core is now reversing to the west just as would occur If earths core did stop... by all signs it did and its reversing or imminent in doing so though looks like it already started and earths core dont just stop. as said now I have and others have seen earths core is reversing.... insider mike from around the world stated that if again I repeat ( if) the earths core did stop then it would give the earth a 60 day count down nothing more than 60 days ( if earths core stopped) because if did stop and Is reversing it's due to an external force causing earths core to reverse.... that external force being planet x earths twin sun .. I dont set dates and believers in christ jesus (yeshua) should NOT DATE SET because as bible and as jesus said nobody knows the day or hour but God alone, but Christians ignore the rest of christs words where jesus said BUT YOU WILL KNOW even when it's at the doors by all signs in the heavens and on earth and we're at the door now.

Link to me warning on Facebook last night about possible calamity on east coast which by Gods discerning I was correct amazingly- https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor... .. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





