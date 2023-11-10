Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3208b - Infiltrators Are Being Exposed, Transparency Is The Only Way Forward, Stage Is Set
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

The [DS] is being forced down the election path, they will have no choice but to postpone the election or let Trump win, they will not have the ability to cheat. The infilitrators are being exposed and Obama and the swamp are now separating themselves from anyone that supports Israel. The people will have a choice at the end, do we take back the country or do we allow the [DS] to control us. The people will do the right thing.

