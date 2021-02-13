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Lowering Cholesterol: How Low Is Too Low?
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38 views • February 13, 2021
We talk about the importance of cholesterol in the body, how your body regulates cholesterol itself, the statins and their side effects, over-the-counter alternatives to statins that you can discuss with your doctor, and the real number you need to be concerned about that they don't mention at all is VLDL--very low-density lipoproteins. You need that number below 40 and that is the only number that really matters, but they won't tell you that.
Please "Like" and "Subscribe" if you learn something from the content. If you know a story that can help us (me and Project Veritas) what is happening to our elderly in assisted livings and nursing homes while families are not allowed to be present to hold them accountable, please email [email protected] and tell them Sonua (RN4aHealthierU) sent you and you need an undercover camera to get a story. They will explain how to use it, etc., for you to get the information that is needed.
Stay tuned to the last slide, because I have a funny story for you at the end.
Take care and thanks for being here!
Please "Like" and "Subscribe" if you learn something from the content. If you know a story that can help us (me and Project Veritas) what is happening to our elderly in assisted livings and nursing homes while families are not allowed to be present to hold them accountable, please email [email protected] and tell them Sonua (RN4aHealthierU) sent you and you need an undercover camera to get a story. They will explain how to use it, etc., for you to get the information that is needed.
Stay tuned to the last slide, because I have a funny story for you at the end.
Take care and thanks for being here!
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