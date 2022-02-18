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What We're About - Bob and Aaron and The Open Scroll
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52 views • February 18, 2022
What We're About - Bob and Aaron and The Open Scroll
What we do seems to puzzle a lot of folks who are drawn to our videos or web pages. We get it. This might help!
Full HD version for streaming or download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheOpenScrollWhyBobAndAaron.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
What we do seems to puzzle a lot of folks who are drawn to our videos or web pages. We get it. This might help!
Full HD version for streaming or download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TheOpenScrollWhyBobAndAaron.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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