Behold A Pale Horse on Church Incorporation

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The battle goes on and on. West Virginians are about to decide whether the state constitution founders were right to prohibit church incorporation, or Amendment 3 to legalize but yoke churches to the government is the way to go. Ultimately, God determines right and wrong, not man. Videos that tell the Story and The Facts are linked from the homepage of www.hudok.info.