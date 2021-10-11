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MAKE SUPER FOOD TO SURVIVE LONG PERIODS OF TIME WITHOUT conventional FOOD
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531 views • October 11, 2021
VIDEO IS IN SPANISH BUT INGREDIENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
INGREDIENTS:
1 POUND OF chickpea
1 PUND OF corn
1 POUND OF soy beans
1 POUND OF banana
1 pound of beans
1 pound of lentils
1 pound of wheat in grain
1 pound of peanuts
3 pounds of natural honey
Prep:
Toast all ingredients, 1 by one separately.- (banana is to be dried in the sun or oven)
Use a mill to make them into powder
Add honey
mix all ingredients and make golf balls size
store in a fresh, dry ,dark place in a glass jar preferably on a wooden shelf rather than on the floor or hard surface.
They last for up to 15 years. Eat 1 to 3 a day to obtain the energy and vitamins you need to survive.
INGREDIENTS:
1 POUND OF chickpea
1 PUND OF corn
1 POUND OF soy beans
1 POUND OF banana
1 pound of beans
1 pound of lentils
1 pound of wheat in grain
1 pound of peanuts
3 pounds of natural honey
Prep:
Toast all ingredients, 1 by one separately.- (banana is to be dried in the sun or oven)
Use a mill to make them into powder
Add honey
mix all ingredients and make golf balls size
store in a fresh, dry ,dark place in a glass jar preferably on a wooden shelf rather than on the floor or hard surface.
They last for up to 15 years. Eat 1 to 3 a day to obtain the energy and vitamins you need to survive.
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