X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT - The Good Guys Already Won, We Are Witnessing the Clean Up, the Old Guard Is Exposed

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Today’s Guest: Bix Weir
Website: Road To Roota
http://roadtoroota.com
Bix begins the conversation with gold, silver and crypto. The bad guys are pushing their agenda by trying to move the old system into their new system. The old system needs to crash to destroy the [CB]. The good guys already won this is just the clean up. They bad guys are being exposed so the people understand who and what they are.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.