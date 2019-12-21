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A Tribute to an Angel! This is me doing the Song: 'Sleep by Savatage' Live & Unplugged. I hope you like this. (12-20-2019)
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137 views • December 21, 2019
"I hope you like this version of this song I made. It's just me sitting in front of my laptop singing & playing. R.I.P. CRISS! Thanks for Watching and God Bless You All! Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year! The Year of the Metal Rat is Here!"
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