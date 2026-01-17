© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥶 Kiev - no heat, no power.
Adding this also from yesterday, 16th.
'General Frost': Kiev's winter crisis leaves residents facing eviction
A Kiev city official has warned that residents of buildings without restored power and heat will be forcibly relocated.
Here's what you need to know:
🔴 At a recent press conference, Marina Poroshenko tacitly admitted to Ukraine's crumbling energy grid, declaring that residents may have to abandon their unheated homes
🔴 Kiev's mayor has already urged people to leave the city. With 300 apartment blocks now cold and temperatures dropping, this is no longer a utility failure — it's a fight for survival. People simply have no place to go
🔴 The Kiev regime's failures are coming home to roost. The situation echoes recent corruption scandals, such as the ousting of Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk over her ties to Timur Mindich