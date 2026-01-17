🥶 Kiev - no heat, no power.

Adding this also from yesterday, 16th.

'General Frost': Kiev's winter crisis leaves residents facing eviction

A Kiev city official has warned that residents of buildings without restored power and heat will be forcibly relocated.

Here's what you need to know:

🔴 At a recent press conference, Marina Poroshenko tacitly admitted to Ukraine's crumbling energy grid, declaring that residents may have to abandon their unheated homes

🔴 Kiev's mayor has already urged people to leave the city. With 300 apartment blocks now cold and temperatures dropping, this is no longer a utility failure — it's a fight for survival. People simply have no place to go

🔴 The Kiev regime's failures are coming home to roost. The situation echoes recent corruption scandals, such as the ousting of Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk over her ties to Timur Mindich