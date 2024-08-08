His Final Moments - Israeli Snippers using Corpses as Bait to Lure more Civilians to Shoot at

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Palestinian civilian was filming the bodies of those killed by Israeli occupation snipers in Gaza, unaware that the snipers were using the corpses as bait to lure more civilians to shoot.
The footage was later discovered on his phone when his own body was found near the scene at Al-Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza City.