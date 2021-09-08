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FULL SHOW: Fauci Caught Red Handed Funding COVID Research And Committing Perjury
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170 views • September 08, 2021
Major developments world wide as millions are protesting against medical tyranny millions are also facing the worst of it, being turned into prisoners in their own homes. Justin Trudeau gets rocks thrown at him at his latest public event while Bolsonaro events in Brazil gather hundreds of thousands peacefully. The Governor of West Virginia not so subtly drops a bombshell that vaccinated people in his state are experiencing a die-off. Owen Shroyer gets a couple of very interesting guests to join him in the studio. Has the Alamo fallen?
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