UN Origins of "ESG" Scam Exposed by Financial Insider

The "Environmental, Social, Governance" (ESG) scam being used to weaponize finance, investment and ultimately all business originated with the United Nations as part of a massive plan to transform the world, explained retired investment executive Sarah Marshall, who worked with some of the largest institutional investors and policymakers involved in this. Speaking on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Marshall explains how massive pension funds and other institutional investors were brought on board. She also highlights how dangerous these trends are, and how investors can resist.
