BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DAFT PUNK T E C H N O L O G I C REMIX Ft. Bogdan Tsyganenko @ Special Appearance by Natalya Vovk
Delacabra
Delacabra
68 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
24 views • August 31, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/08/29/dugina-assassination-russian-fsb-identified-the-suspect-ukrainian-bombmaker-video/

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) identified a Ukrainian man named Bogdan Tsyganenko as an accomplice in the plot to murder Russian journalist and political activist Darya Dugina.

The suspected 42-year-old bombmaker entered Russia from Estonia in late June and left a day before the bomb attack on August 20, the FSB said on Monday. The IED was made at a rented garage, the agency added. The FSB believes that the two acted together as members of a “Ukrainian sabotage-terrorist group.”

Tsyganenko helped the primary suspect, Natalya Vovk, obtain a fake Kazakhstani passport and assemble an improvised explosive device, which she later used to kill the victim, according to the statement.

The agency released images and footage said to show Tsyganenko traveling with Vovk in her car, receiving falsified car plates for the vehicle, and entering and leaving Russia.

Keywords
weaponsrussialatest newsukrainedonetskalexander dugindonbassfsbrussia ukraine warukraine russia conflictukraine russia newsdarya duginalexander duginadarya duginadmitry babichputins brainnatalia vovkdaft punktechnologic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy