China White The Scorpions

Blackout is the eighth studio album by German rock band Scorpions. It was released in 1982 on Harvest Records and Mercury Records.After losing his voice during the writing of the album lead singer Klaus Meine had to undergo surgery on his vocal cords and was uncertain as to whether or not he would be able to record. Demos of the material were recorded with singer Don Dokken. However none of those recordings are featured on the album and Dokken is only credited with backing vocals.

In Kerrang! issue 12, Rudolf Schenker said that he could not choose between his guitar solos on "China White" so the US and European releases differed in this detail. "China White" was used as entrance music for the professional wrestling tag team The Skyscrapers in World Championship Wrestling.

Written by: Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine

Album: Blackout

Released: 1982

China White

Scorpions

Sometimes it seems the good times

Never will return

A lot has changed, babe

'Cause evil rules the world

You said you're looking for a place

Where there's no hate

Oh, babe, it really makes no sense

To escape

How long will it take

To make the world a flaming star

How long will it take

Till they stop their senseless wars

How long will it take

Till everybody will understand

That we need to fill our hearts with love again

The only future we've got

Exists right now

Let's take the time, babe

As long as the world is turning 'round

How long will it take

To make the earth a fireball

How long will it take

Till no more life exists at all

How long will it take

Till everybody will understand

That we need to fill our hearts with love again

It's up to you

To fight the evil in your mind

It's up to you

The more love you give, the more you'll find

The more love you give, the more you'll find

Don't make the world a flaming star

Stop, stop all these senseless wars

How long will it take

Till everybody will understand

That we need to fill our hearts with love again