China White The Scorpions

Blackout is the eighth studio album by German rock band Scorpions. It was released in 1982 on Harvest Records and Mercury Records.After losing his voice during the writing of the album lead singer Klaus Meine had to undergo surgery on his vocal cords and was uncertain as to whether or not he would be able to record. Demos of the material were recorded with singer Don Dokken. However none of those recordings are featured on the album and Dokken is only credited with backing vocals.
In Kerrang! issue 12, Rudolf Schenker said that he could not choose between his guitar solos on "China White" so the US and European releases differed in this detail. "China White" was used as entrance music for the professional wrestling tag team The Skyscrapers in World Championship Wrestling.
Written by: Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine
Album: Blackout
Released: 1982
China White
Scorpions
Sometimes it seems the good times
Never will return
A lot has changed, babe
'Cause evil rules the world
You said you're looking for a place
Where there's no hate
Oh, babe, it really makes no sense
To escape
How long will it take
To make the world a flaming star
How long will it take
Till they stop their senseless wars
How long will it take
Till everybody will understand
That we need to fill our hearts with love again
The only future we've got
Exists right now
Let's take the time, babe
As long as the world is turning 'round
How long will it take
To make the earth a fireball
How long will it take
Till no more life exists at all
How long will it take
Till everybody will understand
That we need to fill our hearts with love again
It's up to you
To fight the evil in your mind
It's up to you
The more love you give, the more you'll find
The more love you give, the more you'll find
Don't make the world a flaming star
Stop, stop all these senseless wars
How long will it take
Till everybody will understand
That we need to fill our hearts with love again
