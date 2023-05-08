"Undercover Dawah: How Mass Media has Subtly Influenced the Perception of Islam"

Thaddeus of Reasoned Answers was kind enough to offer me a platform to voice my understanding of how "Hollywood" (Western Mass Media) has impacted the collective psyche worldwide; especially how diabolically backward it has been for generations regarding its Islamic propaganda, and some world altering legislation passed by the Florida government which established absolute immunity for WWW A.i. (the very xcuse THEY invoke for their digital tyranny).



This was my first interview, and had actually been invited by Avery of GodLogic before that, but have somehow lost touch with him in the process and ended up doing this one instead.I would still love to do a follow-up, or sequel to this one (if you're out there listening, Avery), especially given how I made all the rookie mistakes in this one, and even failed to mention several things somehow, despite needlessly taking too long to express some ideas.The sequel will thus undoubtedly cover that lost information while simultaneously refine the process to deliver the message in a much more precise (and even less daunting) way!





But what Thaddeus did for me by giving me this opportunity was to first help me realize to the degree that YouBoob was silencing me and inhibiting my efforts (going as far as making it appear things I was posting were getting through to others, but in fact never saw the light of day), and helping to grow my audience from less than 4 subscribers to over 40 regular viewers (10X in the span of one month).That alone has been greatly encouraging, especially compared to the oppressive silencing I had been combatting for an entire year prior to that!





So for all those Christian apologists (which the fact that they must even exist to begin with reveals the corrupt mindset & sinister spiritual state the masses are trapped in, worldwide) who continue to fight the good fight in spite of all the deplorable opposition they are confronted with, and within the belly of the beast (WWW) as well, "KEEP ON KEEPIN' ON!!!"+++





CHAPTER HEADINGS:

0:00 Intro

1:29 Survey: Is Islam painted positively/negatively by the Mainstream Media?

3:51 What are your favorite media?

20:00 Presentation starts: How Media has supported Islam for over a century

28:12 Nick's Credentials

31:21 Main stream media and its influence

42:26 The Printing Press

54:01 Radio

1:05:45 Movie Industry

1:20:25 TV

1:28:29 Games

1:33:47 Internet

1:52:43 Brainwashing of kids

2:01:51 Mass Media's messaging on Islam

2:41:56 Documentaries

2:57:00 Censorship of Christians on the topic of Islam

3:13:00 Censorship in last few years

3:28:00 Questions from chat

3:52:37 Muslim Caller Ghussa

4:46:43 Channel Announcements





On a personal note, I'm in the middle of a major life change, particularly after hitting a wall, so I'm reaching out to my audience for some assistance. If you would like to see my efforts to continue (in exposing Mass Media conditioning, rhetoric, and its implications), please offer your support (but only if you can afford to). And yes, things are that bad (for many of us, especially post COUPE1-9 LuckDown), or I otherwise wouldn't be asking strangers for such a thing. Either way, your prayers are much appreciated, particularly that God forgive me for falling short of producing better fruits+++





