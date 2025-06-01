© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian senator Alex Antic: The "man-made climate change" narrative is "a trojan horse for globalism, led by the UN and their puppet masters". 🎯
"Alarmist rhetoric about man-made climate change is nothing new. The United Nations and the media have been pushing it for decades."
"These prophecies of doom simply never come true. The polar bears are still here, the sea hasn't risen, the ozone layer is fine, but the point of this messaging is to make you afraid, and why?"
"Because if a climate apocalypse is imminent, then governments of the world can centralise their power and control, and control your actions with the so-called emergency."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
