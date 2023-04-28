Biden's Government is ILLEGITIMATE: U.S. Leaders DON'T Have Oath Of Office Docs

Stew Peters Show





Apr 27, 2023





Government officials are illegitimate and are cooperating to depopulate the planet with a combination of Covid shots and 5G radiation.

Todd Callender is here to discuss his lawsuit challenging the lack of documentation verifying government officials’ Oath of Office.

We are now two years into the presidency of Joe Biden and not one member of the cabinet has a valid oath of office.

It is a federal crime to impersonate a government official.

According to congressional records, on January 10, 1963, “The Naked Communist” lists removing oaths of office as one of the goals to remake America.

The deployment of the bioweapon is a war crime.

Pfizer does not have immunity from prosecution for crimes against humanity.

If all of our officials do not have oaths of office then we must have new elections and re-establish our government.

Research is showing that pathogens infecting humans are reacting with electromagnetic frequencies and light.

For more information on Todd Callender’s lawsuit go to https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CRECB-1963-pt22/pdf/GPO-CRECB-1963-pt22-1.pdf

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kt862-bidens-government-is-illegitimate-u.s.-leaders-dont-have-oath-of-office-doc.html



