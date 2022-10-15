[Apr 18, 2013] A Modern Archon Invasion? Part 2 (14.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

What are the Klerksdorp Spheres? Are there ancient artifacts on other planets in our solar system? Was the Death Star of Star Wars inspired by a moon of Saturn? What else is peculiar about Saturn? What about the "face on Mars?" How do the Last Days relate to the Days of Noah? Rob Skiba talks about all of this in this segment from his new DVD, Archon Invasion; 2045 and the Quest for Immortality
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.