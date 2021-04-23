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Biden Ends Beef! 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 in Climate Plan
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151 views • April 23, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 21 Apr 2021
Biden's new climate plan targets for 2030 include reducing red meat consumption by 90%, and all animal source foods & products by 50%. Christian shares the latest developments as governments around the world race to zero carbon emissions: France bans domestic flights, New Zealand stops shipping animals, Amsterdam banning wood stoves -- the race to enslave humanity is on, and we must fight back now.
Biden's new climate plan targets for 2030 include reducing red meat consumption by 90%, and all animal source foods & products by 50%. Christian shares the latest developments as governments around the world race to zero carbon emissions: France bans domestic flights, New Zealand stops shipping animals, Amsterdam banning wood stoves -- the race to enslave humanity is on, and we must fight back now.
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