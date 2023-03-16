EPOCH TV | Russian Cockpit Footage of CRASHED American Plane Over Black Sea

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
A Russian #FighterJet hit a U.S. #Drone over the Black Sea on March 14, U.S. officials said. A Russian Su-27 aircraft “struck the propeller” of the drone, and forced U.S. personnel to bring the drone, an unmanned MQ-9 model, down in international waters.
Full: https://ept.ms/CockpitVideo
