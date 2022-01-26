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Is Taxation Legalized Theft Or Moral Responsibility?
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11 views • January 26, 2022
Some people have the idea that it is a moral obligation for government to tax people and for them to pay. They even rip Jesus' own words from the Bible to substantiate it, but given that taxation IS a means of robbing us of property, after all even our money is our property, what does the Bible say about taxation and how does our Constitution need to reflect that to provide good government. Should tariffs be used instead and not in addition to taxes on people of your own country? Pastor Cary Gordon joins me for a talk you're not likely to hear from most pulpits in America.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/is-taxation-legalized-theft-or-moral-responsibility/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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