InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - NWO C40 Cities To Enslave America - 9-29-2023

For those who have been indoctrinated in the climate change hoax. There are many reasons why you are just dead wrong. And even worse, you are being lead to slaughter by a Eugenics cult that has infiltrated our Federal, State, and local Governments.

So it is ultra important that we refuse to stop digging into the ruins and future of Lahaina, Maui. Because it is the bellwether for the rest of the United States.

But first a warning from the pre notice C40 Leadership group to the media that met on September 25th in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Note: Misleading social media posts have been circulating falsely asserting that the Hawaii Digital Government Summit, which is held in Honolulu each year, is aimed at transforming Maui into the first smart island. These claims are incorrect and do not align with the summit's annual focus. So what is the C40 City Group and why would they distance themselves from these claims?

According to their website. "C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group is a group of 96 cities represented by mayors around the world representing one twelfth of the world's population and one quarter of the global economy focused on fighting the climate crisis and driving urban action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions." Quietly plowing in the seeds of the UN AGENDA 2030 planning with the aid of Silicon Valley towards equity, digitization of the workplace, and exponential growth of a cloud based government. But you can't deny. Maui has been ground zero for smart city transformation for a long time by the State of Hawaii. According to the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization. Which is is Japan's largest public management organization promoting research and development as well as deployment of industrial, energy and environmental technologies. "The Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative (HCEI) was launched in the State of Hawaii in 2008 and the Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) was formalized in 2009. The RPS target was set to 15% by 2015, 25% by 2020 and 40% by 2030. Later, the bill, House Bill 623 (HB623) set more ambitious goal of 30% RPS by 2020, 70% by 2040 and 100% by 2045."

Between 2011 and 2016, NEDO headed a smart community project called JUMPSmartMaui (JSM) held in the island of Maui, Hawaii, U.S. A smart community was constructed by Hawaiian and Japanese stakeholders.

NEDO explains "Smart community is a social system that integrates advanced environmental and energy technologies and provides citizens belonging to the community with sustainable, safe and secure society."

Meanwhile, the EPA with its notorious record of environmental sabotage is cleaning the crime scene. according to KITV4. Right now, federal, state and local officials remain in Phase 1 of the cleanup process following the fire devastation. Nine teams with The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been assigned by The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to search, remove and dispose of hazardous materials found in structures impacted by the fires. As of Thursday, September 21, the EPA cleared out 869 parcels out of the remaining 1,598 parcels on Maui. The EPA will work to clear the remaining residential parcels in the coming weeks. Officials say the 144 commercial parcels identified by the EPA will take longer to clear out. The EPA has already completed work in Kula and removed hazardous waste from 681 properties in total. Work continues now in Lahaina and Olinda, Maui. The EPA still needs to search 711 residential properties in Lahaina and 26 in Upcountry. Its no secret anymore. Contracts were signed to build high rise condos and businesses in Lahaina. But you can't build in a historical district. The historical city of Lahanai stood in the way of this globalist overreach.

