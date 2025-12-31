© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇨🇳 China
THE PROTOTYPE OF THE NEW CHINESE MAGLEV TRAIN ACCELERATED TO 700 KM/H IN 2 SECONDS.
🌎 🔎 🚄⏮⏮⏮🌬 🌍
(00min : 13sec)
China has set a world record in the field of high-speed transport. A prototype train on a magnetic cushion with a load of one ton was accelerated to a speed of 700 kilometers per hour in just two seconds, making it the world's fastest electric train powered by superconducting magnets. This breakthrough puts China among the world leaders in the field of ultra-high-speed land transport and paves the way for the creation of maglev trains in vacuum tunnels, where air resistance is even lower, which theoretically will allow speeds over 1000 km/h. #technology