WHO NEEDS ADVICE? - S 5: Ep 3

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Tonight's discussion mainly honed in on humanity's dilemma regarding "victim culture" and our constant desire to compete for who has it harder. This relentless, social pressure of seeing who can complain more about things that people 50 years ago would have never dreamt of complaining about -- coupled with our modern, technologically advanced world in which we are always plugged in to -- surely leads us to some strange places as a species.
Ruminate on that shit.
That -- plus some relationship talk, plus some management-of-personalities talk, and much more.
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Intro Video: "A Healer in Hell" by CHILD on FIRE
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