Today is a beautiful day for the nations, let's dance the Hava Nagila! 😁

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"On August 23, FDA finally granted approval for the Jewish effort of finding a remedy for Corona. Let the nations rejoice!"
Video edit by Poseidon
Music
Hava Nagila Remix · Alex M. vs. Marc van Damme
Mirrored - Judaism is Based