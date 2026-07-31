Except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish

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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





Romans 6:23 says that the wages of sin is death. If we remain in our sins, we’re under the law because the commandment of God that we broke remain with the unrepented sinner.





This is why, according to 1 John 1:9, we must confess our sins to God (and Him only) and He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteouness.





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