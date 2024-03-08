Create New Account
What New York’s National Guard Subway Deployment is REALLY About
Glenn Beck


Mar 7, 2024


New York Governor Kathy Hochul is sending 750 National Guard troops to New York City’s subways to crack down on violence. But is a pseudo-military state really the best solution? How about New York just ENFORCE ITS LAWS and jail criminals instead? Glenn shares 2 stories to illustrate this: In New York, 4 people have been released back into their communities, despite being accused of hacking up human bodies. Meanwhile in Florida, cops are actually arresting and jailing criminals. Glenn also asks, will Biden talk about ANY of this during his State of the Union speech?


