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TRUMP: "If You've Had COVID, You Don't Need The China Virus 'Vaccine''" [Oct 8, 2021]
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72 views • October 14, 2021
Note: And what about Your opinion about 5G Mr Trump...?
Operation Warp Speed: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Operation+Warp+Speed&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Trump on 5G: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+on+5G&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
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Oct 8, 2021 - President Trump says no one should be forced to get the vaccine and questions why natural immunity is not part of the discussion
"Why are they forcing people to get the vaccine?
"When you get [the virus] you don't need the vaccine."
“People have to have their freedoms,” Trump told FOX News host Sean Hannity during an interview Thursday night. “Why are they forcing people to take the vaccine?”
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1446294408694046720
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1446294408694046720
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA
And what does Trump think about #5G now then @realLizUSA @OperationWarpSpeed
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel/status/1448599348808503297?s=20
Trump smacks down vaccine mandates, promotes ‘natural immunity’ on Fox News-Life Site
Publié le 13 octobre 2021 par lettreelectronique
https://lettreelectronique.wordpress.com/2021/10/13/trump-smacks-down-vaccine-mandates-promotes-natural-immunity-on-fox-news-life-site/
Sourse:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/view/trump-if-youve-had-covid-you-6166b9ecad1dcf9f5392a45f
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Operation Warp Speed: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Operation+Warp+Speed&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Trump on 5G: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Trump+on+5G&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
--
Oct 8, 2021 - President Trump says no one should be forced to get the vaccine and questions why natural immunity is not part of the discussion
"Why are they forcing people to get the vaccine?
"When you get [the virus] you don't need the vaccine."
“People have to have their freedoms,” Trump told FOX News host Sean Hannity during an interview Thursday night. “Why are they forcing people to take the vaccine?”
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1446294408694046720
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1446294408694046720
https://twitter.com/realLizUSA
And what does Trump think about #5G now then @realLizUSA @OperationWarpSpeed
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel/status/1448599348808503297?s=20
Trump smacks down vaccine mandates, promotes ‘natural immunity’ on Fox News-Life Site
Publié le 13 octobre 2021 par lettreelectronique
https://lettreelectronique.wordpress.com/2021/10/13/trump-smacks-down-vaccine-mandates-promotes-natural-immunity-on-fox-news-life-site/
Sourse:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/view/trump-if-youve-had-covid-you-6166b9ecad1dcf9f5392a45f
Red Voice Media
Real Patriot News
America First
Description
Follow us on GAB: https://gab.com/redvoicemedia
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Real News & Commentary for Real Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
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Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear: https://redvoicemedia.net/patriotsupply
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM
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