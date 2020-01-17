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ΑΣ ΜΙΛΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΑΝΤΙΡΑΤΣΙΣΜΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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114 views • January 17, 2020
ΑΣ ΜΙΛΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΑΝΤΙΡΑΤΣΙΣΜΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΠΟΙΟΙ ΝΟΘΕΥΣΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΛΕΞΙΝ ΑΝΤΙΡΑΤΣΙΣΜΟΣ. ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΑΝΤΙΡΑΤΣΙΣΤΕΣ Η ΝΑ ΑΓΑΠΑΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΡΑΤΣΑΝ - ΦΥΛΗΝ ΜΑΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ??. ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΟΙΟΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΟΙ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΙ 'ΡΑΤΣΙΣΤΕΣ' ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΚΗΝ ΕΝΝΟΙΑΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ??, ΑΥΤΟΙ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΤΕΥΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΡΑΤΣΑΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΛΛΟΔΑΠΟΥΣ Η ΑΥΤΟΙ ΠΟΥ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΜΕΙΓΝΥΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΦΑΝΙΖΟΥΝ ΕΙΣ ΤΟΝ ΒΩΜΟΝ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΤΑΞΕΩΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ??. ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ VIDEO ΑΦΟΡΑ ΑΠΑΝΤΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟΥΣ ΛΑΟΥΣ. ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΙΣ ΣΗΜΑΙΝΕΙ ΓΝΩΣΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΟΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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