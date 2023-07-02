Fitness Guru Jo Lindner (30) has died of an Aneurysm - Germany (July'23) 💉

4 times vaccinated & 2 times blood cleaned up - Plasmapheresis treatment

July 1, 2023 12:28pm Updated

Jo Lindner, better known as the bodybuilding influencer “Joesthetics,” has died. He was 30.

The German fitness guru had built an impressive Instagram following of 8.4 million by posting often about his gym workouts and training regimen.

His girlfriend, Nicha, known as @immapeaches online, shared a bittersweet tribute to the late bodybuilder Saturday on Instagram, reporting an aneurysm caused his death.

She claimed he had complained of neck pain just days earlier.

She called Lindner sweet, kind, loyal, strong and a “believer in everyone.”

Lindner's girlfriend Nicha revealed an aneurysm caused his death. In the emotional tribute to her late boyfriend, Nicha claimed in her Instagram post on Saturday, July 1 that the bodybuilder complained of neck pain just days before his death. Calling him a sweet, kind, loyal, and strong person, she said he was a "believer in everyone."

Sharing the tragic last moments, Nicha wrote, "I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace on my neck that he made for me then we just lay down and cuddled..waiting for the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00. He was in my arms.. then this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept saying that he had pain in his neck .. we did not really realize it… until it was too late."

https://mpasho.co.ke/entertainment/2023-07-02-popular-fitness-influencer-jo-joesthetics-linder-dead-at-30/

https://meaww.com/how-did-joesthetics-die-fitness-influencer-who-shared-high-intensity-workout-videos-was-30

https://nypost.com/2023/07/01/bodybuilder-jo-lindner-known-as-joesthetics-dead-at-30/

Is an audio delay on video....



Mirrored - Sudden Death

