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MonkeyPox: The Cover-Up For VAIDS
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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1401 views • July 13, 2022

Vaccine - transmitted AIDS are becoming more & more prevalent across the world, and the Globalists are doing EVERYTHING they can to cover it up. The theory that MonkeyPox is a cover up for VAIDS is shocking, and Karen Kingston joins The Stew Peters Show to explain it in depth!

Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!

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Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome - VAIDS - Explained https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-62cf3a4d751d02e956170661

Keywords
globalistsmrnaspoiler alertstew petersmonkeypoxkaren kingstonvaidsvaccine acquired immune deficiency syndromevaccine transmitted aids
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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