MonkeyPox: The Cover-Up For VAIDS

Vaccine - transmitted AIDS are becoming more & more prevalent across the world, and the Globalists are doing EVERYTHING they can to cover it up. The theory that MonkeyPox is a cover up for VAIDS is shocking, and Karen Kingston joins The Stew Peters Show to explain it in depth!

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Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome - VAIDS - Explained https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-62cf3a4d751d02e956170661