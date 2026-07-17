BORAX; a cheap antidote

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As with Fenbendazole (dewormer for dogs) as an anti-cancer treatment for humans, likewise Borax (a cleaning agent) is an antidote for many ailments; among others the chemtrails, so I recommend taking it as a mouth spray during the day. Also when outside, breathe through your nose as much as possible and blow your nose or spit a few times (whenever possible and not too socially awkward) You can also ofcourse wash your clothes with borax just as the fenbendazol can be used on animals. Just know that these health hacks won't ever be promoted by mainstream healthcare!!! Sharing is caring.