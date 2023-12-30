Create New Account
Be Prepared for Change
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Significant changes are anticipated in 2024. There is no doubt there will be political changes, maybe more than you would expect.

 

The financial changes will be very impactful. What about the foreign invasion of military-age men? Will there be chaos, destructive weather, earth disaster, cyber-attack, EMP, power outage or another pandemic?

 

It is wise to be prepared.


