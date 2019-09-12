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A 9/11 Every Other Day: Total Daily Abortions Near Death Toll Of Sept. 11 - FULL SHOW 9/11/19
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285 views • September 12, 2019
America’s great sin: Abortion and the celebrated death of babies.
So far there’s been nearly 650,000 abortions reported in the U.S. this year, and given that today is the 254th day of the year, that means that every day there’s nearly as many abortions as there were victims on the day of the 9/11 attacks.
It’s also worth noting that some jurisdictions don’t report abortion numbers, so the real totals are probably much higher.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
So far there’s been nearly 650,000 abortions reported in the U.S. this year, and given that today is the 254th day of the year, that means that every day there’s nearly as many abortions as there were victims on the day of the 9/11 attacks.
It’s also worth noting that some jurisdictions don’t report abortion numbers, so the real totals are probably much higher.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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