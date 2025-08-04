© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Archaeologists Shocked: Real Ark of the Covenant Found!
“Could it be… the Ark?”
They moved quickly, sealing off the site from curious eyes. Time was their enemy. Before governments caught wind, before institutions could shut it down, they uncovered the entrance—a stone trapdoor sealed with interlocking limestone slabs, undisturbed for millennia. It took hours to pry it open.