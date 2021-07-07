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Freedom Americana Thunder
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60 views • July 07, 2021
Freedom for America is coming and nothing can stop the thunder People. ‘Class A’ Crimes Against Humanity is being dealt with right now by the White Hats and absolutely nothing can stop it. Not even the Dark Hats can control the storm that has arisen. World Peace is upon us.
DO NOT MISS THE #UNRIG TRUTH TOUR! https://bigbatusa.org -- EPIC!
ARISE USA The Resurrection Tour is part of the “upwising” of America the Beautiful. The 99% Taking Back The Power.
Help us recruit new Founding Citizens!
This tour will have the greatest assemblage of frontline truth activists, disclosure merchants, true-form legal aces, constitutional experts, influencers, icons and reform warriors on the planet. It is already an axiomatic event with success assured. Sasha Stone
They will paint a Panorama of Truth. All peoples back in the saddle again.
PATRIOT: ROBERT DAVID STEELE
#UNRIG Co-Founder: Robert David Steele
https://thesteelereport.com/
PATRIOT: CYNTHIA MCKINNEY, PHD
#UNRIG Co-founder: Cynthia McKinney
PATRIOT: DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, AHBIM, Cleveland, Ohio
PATRIOT: LAURA EISENHOWER
Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Researcher and Medical and Intuitive Astrologist.
PATRIOT: SHERIFF RICHARD MACK
CSPOA Founder: Richard Mack
The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association
https://cspoa.org/?aff=robertdavidsteele
BUS # 6 - Scott Mckay Special Patriot Street Fighter
PATRIOT: SCOTT MCKAY AKA PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER
https://scottmckay.us/
PATRIOT: TRENT LOOS
Humorist & Storyteller on Rural America Trent Loos
http://www.loostales.com/
IMPRESSARIO: SACHA STONE
Artist, Musician, Non-Governmental Activist Sacha Stone
PATRIOT: DAVID “NINO STRONG” RODRIGUEZ
Never give up and always show up.
PATRIOT: PENNY KELLY
Penny Kelly is an author, teacher, publisher, consultant, Naturopathic physician, and researcher of consciousness.
PATRIOT: LEIGH DUNDAS
Lawyer Leigh Dundas
CATEGORY: BIOGRAPHIES
https://bigbatusa.org/category/biographies/
CERTIFICATES
Q-Army – https://q.army/
“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
We are Q-Army. Digital Soldiers – Activated.
A President's Promise
The 45th President Donald J. Trump continues to finish what our 35th President John F. Kennedy began over 50 years ago- WORLD PEACE & REJECTING global governance!
cartoons
https://bigbatusa.org/cartoons/
Music:
Lee Greenwood God Bless The USA
Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
DO NOT MISS THE #UNRIG TRUTH TOUR! https://bigbatusa.org -- EPIC!
ARISE USA The Resurrection Tour is part of the “upwising” of America the Beautiful. The 99% Taking Back The Power.
Help us recruit new Founding Citizens!
This tour will have the greatest assemblage of frontline truth activists, disclosure merchants, true-form legal aces, constitutional experts, influencers, icons and reform warriors on the planet. It is already an axiomatic event with success assured. Sasha Stone
They will paint a Panorama of Truth. All peoples back in the saddle again.
PATRIOT: ROBERT DAVID STEELE
#UNRIG Co-Founder: Robert David Steele
https://thesteelereport.com/
PATRIOT: CYNTHIA MCKINNEY, PHD
#UNRIG Co-founder: Cynthia McKinney
PATRIOT: DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, AHBIM, Cleveland, Ohio
PATRIOT: LAURA EISENHOWER
Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Researcher and Medical and Intuitive Astrologist.
PATRIOT: SHERIFF RICHARD MACK
CSPOA Founder: Richard Mack
The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association
https://cspoa.org/?aff=robertdavidsteele
BUS # 6 - Scott Mckay Special Patriot Street Fighter
PATRIOT: SCOTT MCKAY AKA PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER
https://scottmckay.us/
PATRIOT: TRENT LOOS
Humorist & Storyteller on Rural America Trent Loos
http://www.loostales.com/
IMPRESSARIO: SACHA STONE
Artist, Musician, Non-Governmental Activist Sacha Stone
PATRIOT: DAVID “NINO STRONG” RODRIGUEZ
Never give up and always show up.
PATRIOT: PENNY KELLY
Penny Kelly is an author, teacher, publisher, consultant, Naturopathic physician, and researcher of consciousness.
PATRIOT: LEIGH DUNDAS
Lawyer Leigh Dundas
CATEGORY: BIOGRAPHIES
https://bigbatusa.org/category/biographies/
CERTIFICATES
Q-Army – https://q.army/
“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
We are Q-Army. Digital Soldiers – Activated.
A President's Promise
The 45th President Donald J. Trump continues to finish what our 35th President John F. Kennedy began over 50 years ago- WORLD PEACE & REJECTING global governance!
cartoons
https://bigbatusa.org/cartoons/
Music:
Lee Greenwood God Bless The USA
Sam Cooke - A Change Is Gonna Come
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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