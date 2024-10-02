Panel Members Connecting to the Same ETs - Part 3 of 4

Part 3 of 4. Aurora and Rebecca both recounted their experiences with ETs, including specific encounters and the role of the Council of Eight. The panel agreed on the need for a balanced approach to ET contact, focusing on mutual understanding and preparation.





Kevin Briggs on the Role of Experiencers as Emissaries

• Kevin Briggs discusses the role of experiencers as emissaries of ETs and their connection to the Council of Eight.

• He explains how ETs use different modalities of consciousness for communication and education.

• Kevin emphasizes the importance of experiencers in bridging the gap between human consciousness and ET consciousness.

• He highlights the need for a benevolent narrative to counter the fear-based narrative promoted by some government officials.

• Kevin discusses the potential for mutual benefits and the advancement of humanity through ET contact.





Aurora Wtipil's Experiences and Role in ET Contact

• Aurora Wtipil shares her experiences with ETs and their role in her personal and professional life.

• She discusses her channeling of ETs and the creation of portraits to project their energy into our physical reality.

• Aurora emphasizes the importance of mutual understanding and respect in ET contact.

• She highlights the role of synchronicities and confirmation in validating her experiences.

• Aurora discusses the potential for co-creating a positive timeline with ETs and the importance of mutual support.





