US ground push into Iran would be suicide mission - Maj. Gen. Randy Manner, ex commander

US ground push into Iran would be suicide mission – ex commander

Sending around 7,000 troops to Iran for a ground operation, as some speculate, is “a drop in the bucket,” says former 82nd Airborne Commander Maj. Gen. Randy Manner.

💬 “It is completely absurd to think that a small number of very lightly armed airborne soldiers, as well as, of course, Marines, could do anything other than take an island,” he says.

He points out that they would absolutely be “targets.”

Th ex-commander reveals that a similar drop in 1979 into Tehran to seize the airport was cancelled because they “would not have survived.”