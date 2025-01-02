© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gardner Goldsmith: New Budget, Wendy Bell: Pray For America, USA Watchdog W/Catherine Austin Fitts | EP1430 - Highlights Begin 01/02/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v657xfa-ep1430.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Gardner Goldsmith 01/02 - New Budget FINALLY Stops Funding US Adversary Of Free Speech
https://rumble.com/embed/v623izm/?pub=2trvx
***
Breitbart 01/02 - Joe Biden: "No One Should Jump to Conclusions" About the Mass Murder in New Orleans
https://rumble.com/embed/v62z2em/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 01/02 - Pray For America
https://rumble.com/embed/v62vp5m/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:31
USA Watchdog 01/02 - Fight Between Freedom & Deep State Control - Catherine Austin Fitts
https://rumble.com/embed/v62i4om/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths